Is Donovan Ezeiruaku A First Round Lock? The Extra Point

Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku is seen as one of the country's best players; some have him as a first-round lock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Justice Sandle

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku (DL47) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku (DL47) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Boston College only had four players invited to the NFL Combine this year but one has stood out more than others.

Edge Rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku had an outstanding season and is rising as one of the best edge rushers in this draft class.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has Ezeiruaku as one of the biggest risers on his draft board and has this to say about the talented player.

"Calling out Ezeiruaku as a riser won’t mean too much movement on the PFF board, as he was already regarded as a top 30 player. However, measuring in above 245 pounds and still testing well as an athlete – including above 90th percentile times in the short shuttle and three-cone drill, which prove his cornering/bendability – means he should move up even more. Given his athletic testing and production over the last three years (44 TFLs, 37 sacks, four PBUs, and eight forced fumbles), he should be a first-round lock."

Many have him as a first-round lock with an impressive draft grade and combined performance. The question now is where would he go in the first round?

Most have him as a late first-round pick. Some have him going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 19th pick in the draft. Some have him slipping to No. 28 to the Detroit Lions. No matter where he goes, these teams will need an elite edge rusher and Ezeiruaku is in prime position to be the next guy for any team in need.

