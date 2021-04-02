CB Isaac Yiadom Agrees To Take Pay Cut From New York Giants

Former Boston College defensive back is in his third year in the NFL and will take less money to stick with his team

New York Giants cornerback has agreed to a pay cut according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Per Profootballtalk.com:



"Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Yiadom has taken a pay cut to $1.07 million for the 2021 season. His previous salary included no guaranteed money, but his reworked deal gives him $100,000 guaranteed"

Yiadom is in the third year of his contract, and being a third round pick would have had his salary increased. This could have made him a cap casualty, and be part of the reasoning behind the move. Yiadom started ten games for the Giants last season after being traded to New York from the Denver Broncos.

A member of the recruiting class of 2014, Yiadom was active in all four seasons for the Boston College Eagles playing cornerback. He was part of two strong passing defenses, 2015 & '17, that finished in the Top 20 in yards allowed. During the 2015 season he had 15 solo tackles, three assisted takedowns, an interception and five pass breakups. In his final season with the Eagles, he had 53 tackles and 7 pass break ups. He was selected in the 2018 NFL Draft in the third round by the Denver Broncos.

