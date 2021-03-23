LB Isaiah McDuffie Has Met With Multiple NFL Teams

The NFL Draft is a little over a month away, and one Boston College player has been busy meeting with NFL teams. According to a report, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie has conducted multiple virtual meetings with a handful of NFL teams.

McDuffie could be a popular later round pick according to multiple draft sources. He is a tough and instinctual player who was a leader on Boston College's defense in 2020.

McDuffie came to Boston College in 2017 out of Buffalo, NY recruited by Steve Addazio and his staff. A mid three star recruit, he chose Boston College over Syracuse, Penn State, Pitt, Maryland, and Wake Forest. As a freshman he played mostly special teams, with 11 tackles on the season, but started seeing some time at linebacker later in the year, playing significant snaps in the Pinstripe Bowl against Iowa.

As a sophomore he exploded with 85 tackles , 5.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two QB hurries as he settled in as a regular starter at linebacker. 2019 was a bit of a lost year for McDuffie who was held out for most of the season due to a knee injury sustained during spring football. However, he did return to the team later in the season and played well, with 24 tackles on the year. He earned a redshirt because he missed so much of the season.

A ferocious hitter, who played with a lot of passion, McDuffie had good speed at linebacker but sometimes struggled against mobile quarterbacks. However a lot of this was due to a lack of a push from the defensive line, that forced seemingly every tackle to be made by the linebackers.

The Eagles will hold their Pro Day on March 26th at Alumni Stadium, and McDuffie will be participant. The NFL Draft will be April 29th-May 1.

You May Also Enjoy

Alabama LB Deuce Spurlock in Constant Contact With Boston College

Boston College Makes Top 3 For Local OT Maleek McNeil

Recruiting Notebook, March 19, 2021.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us On Twitter: @AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click Here

Photo courtesy of Anthony Garro/BCEagles.com