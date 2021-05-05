Former BC Tight End Jake Burt Selected First Overall in CFL Draft by Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former BC tight end spent the previous season with the Patriots, but will head up north to play in Canada.

Former Boston College and New England Patriots tight end Jake Burt was the first overall pick in Tuesday's CFL Draft. The St. John's Prep graduate was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "This is a day I'll remember for the rest of my life," Burt told Louie BTV.

After a quiet beginning, Burt found his role in Steve Addazio's offense in his final two seasons in Chestnut Hill. A solid run blocker, he was featured in many of BC's jumbo formations that allowed the combo of AJ Dillon and David Bailey to run for over 2500 yards in 2019. He also showed glimpses of promise in the passing game, however he was under utilized as a target. His longest catch was a 55 yard touchdown against Richmond early in the 2019 season. Burt also had four receptions for 66 yards against Florida State.

He went undrafted in 2020, but signed a rookie deal with the Patriots, where he spent the entire season on the practice squad before being placed on the injured reserve.The young tight end was one of a trio of rookies who came to the Patriots to this season. Dalton Keene of Virginia Tech and Devin Asiasi from UCLA were drafted and are part of the main roster.

BC has had a history of players in the CFL, none as famous as quarterback Doug Flutie who was a legend in the league.

