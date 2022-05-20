Boston College Player Preview '22: Defensive Back Jason Maitre

A look at Boston College's versatile defensive back, who will try to return from an injury that ended his '22 season prematurely

Jason Maitre, a defensive back who attended Everett High School (MA), is heading into what looks to be his final year of eligibility with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has seen his role evolve, starting as a defensive back under Steve Addazio and switching over to safety for the 2021 season. A fiery player, and hard hitter, Maitre has been a valuable player for the defense during his time with the Eagles.

Last year was an adjustment for the 5-10 senior. Boston College had good depth at the cornerback position, but an opening at safety, so Maitre moved over and filled that slot. The veteran's season came to an end however when he had surgery in November.

General Information

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Height: 5-10

Weight: 188

High School: Everett HS

Recruiting Roundup

Top-ranked athlete in Massachusetts and the state’s No. 7 overall recruit according to 247Sports … ESPN Recruiting listed Maitre the top-ranked athlete in Massachusetts and the No. 4 recruit in the state … rated as the No. 70 athlete nationally by ESPN Recruiting

2021 Stats

Depth Chart Overview

His injury status remains unknown heading into next season. But a healthy Maitre gives Boston College loads of versatility in the defensive backfield. Where he plays could all be dependent on the Eagles needs. With the Eagles losing both Brandon Sebastian and Shawn Asbury II both no longer with the program, BC could have a need at corner, but if Hafley sees Maitre as a better fit for free safety he could be lined up with Jaiden Woodbey.

Mitch's Stat Prediction: Assuming he plays free safety this year, 35 tackles, 20 solos, 3 TFLs, 2 INTs, 4 passes broken up

