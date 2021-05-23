See Where CBS Sports Ranks Jeff Hafley Amongst College Coaches

Where did CBS put the second year head coach. He may be higher than you expect

Last week, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranked every college football coach from 1-65. Jeff Hafley, entering his second season in Chestnut Hill came in at number 40 on the list. This puts him ahead of such coaches as Scott Satterfield (Louisville), Mike Norvell (FSU), Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech), Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech), and Dino Babers (Syracuse).

According to Fornelli, the writers had some disagreement on where to put Hafley.

All right, so at least one of our voters really likes Hafley because this is much higher than I anticipated him being. Hafley climbs 23 spots in the rankings this season, which is the third-largest jump amongst our coaches. I had him at No. 56 on my ballot, but I understand why others could be higher on him. Not only did he have a strong start in his first season at Boston College, but there's a certain air of confidence around him and the program. Still, this strikes me as too high. 2020 rank: 63 (+23)

It's hard to accurately gauge a coach who has only been head coaching for one year, and that season was during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it seems like Jeff Hafley has Boston College heading in the right direction. The Eagles finished 6-5, against an almost exclusively ACC schedule, hung with tough teams like Clemson/UNC and he has continued to build a culture has seemingly made Boston College one of the biggest offseason stories. He has drastically improved recruiting, and has addressed concerns through the transfer portal with major additions like Phil Jurkovec, Jaelen Gill, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and Trae Barry.

Lots could happen in 2021, especially if Boston College finishes with 9-10 wins (including a bowl win), and ends the season ranked. If that were to happen, don't be surprised for Jeff Hafley to continue to skyrocket up those rankings.

You May Also Enjoy:

With 100 Days Left Until Kickoff, Betting Lines for BC Win Total

Sione Hala Transfers to Boston College

Trae Barry Transfers to Boston College, Reassessing the Depth Chart

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro