The name of Boston College's new head coach poetically came in the form of smoke. Gasson Hall's steeple turned into a smoke stack to signify the officially changing of guard, shortly after news broke that Ohio State Co-Defensive Coordinator would be coming to The Heights.

Former BC players express their approval of Jarmond's hire as well as welcoming the coach to Chestnut Hill

A former NFL star turned out as well

Former MBB star expressed his approval for AD Martin Jarmond backing his decision

So far, the reaction has been nothing but positive. A lot of professional players are giving their high regards for Halfey which is a really good sign. We will keep you updated on the list as more players take to the internet to voice their opinions.