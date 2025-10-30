Boston College's Soccer Teams Close Out Their Respective Seasons: The Extra Point
Boston College's soccer squads will cap their seasons this coming weekend with games against No. 7 Virginia and Saint Joseph's.
The women's team will be in action on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET. They'll travel to Charlottesville to take on No. 7 Virginia at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers (11-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) should prove to be one of the toughest tests the Eagles (5-7-5, 1-6-2 ACC) have faced this season.
Virginia is coming off a 2-0 win on Senior Day against Pitt. Before the victory, the Cavaliers found themselves winless in four straight matches, with two losses and two draws against ACC competition. The Cavaliers were ranked as the top team in the country before the drought, holding the title for nearly a month.
The Cavaliers are led by midfielder Lia Godfrey, whose 10 goals this season are a team-high. She's also chipped in with four assists on the year. Senior forward Maggie Cagle is not far behind, as she's posted seven goals and four assists.
The Eagles are coming off a tight 1-0 loss against Clemson. Tigers forward Juju Harris scored a penalty kick from the spot in the tenth minute, and BC failed to answer back with a goal of its own. That wasn't for a lack of trying, though. The Eagles recorded seven shots on target compared to Clemson's three.
The men's team will take on non-ACC opponents Saint Joseph's (6-6-4, 3-2-3 Atlantic 10) on Halloween night at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Eagles (6-8-1, 1-6-1 ACC) will look to avoid any scares and finish off the season in style.
The Hawks are coming off a 2-2 tie against George Mason in Atlantic 10 play. They've had an up-and-down season, struggling to gain momentum and stack up wins. They've only won back-to-back games once on the year, when they defeated Loyola (Md.) and Duquesne on Sep. 23 and Sep. 27, respectively.
Saint Joseph's is led by senior forward Blake Driehuis, who has recorded five goals. No other player on the roster has more than two goals, with four players achieving the tally.
Like the women's team, the men's squad is reeling from a 1-0 loss against ACC opposition. The Eagles fell to Notre Dame their last time out, conceding a 75th minute winner. The Eagles recorded 14 shots to the Fighting Irish's eight, but couldn't tuck the ball away.
Both squads will hope to bounce back from their previous 1-0 defeat and carry some momentum forward.