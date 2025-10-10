Boston College Volleyball Hosts Top-10 Opponent: The Rundown
BC (12-4 overall, 1-3 ACC) will match up against sixth-ranked Stanford on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The Cardinal boast a strong 12-3 record with a 3-1 mark in conference play.
The visitors are coming off their first loss in ACC play against No. 5 Louisville. They're led by Elia Rubin, who's posted 167 kills on the season thus far.
The Eagles and Cardinal have matched up just three times throughout their history. Their last game was in October 2024 and saw Stanford win in a 3-0 sweep.
The Eagles will host two matchups this weekend, also taking on Cal (5-9, 2-2 ACC) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. They'll look to improve upon their sole win in conference play.
The match will be streamed on ACCNX.
Here is The Rundown for Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.
Friday's Schedule:
Women's Hockey: vs. Holy Cross at 6 p.m. ET | Preview
Volleyball: vs. No. 6 Stanford at 7 p.m. ET | Preview
Men's Hockey: at No. 12 Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET | Preview | Watch | Live Stats
Men's Soccer: vs. No. 7 Duke at 7 p.m. ET | Preview | Watch | Live Stats
Field Hockey: at California at 9 p.m. ET | Preview | Watch | Live Stats
Thursday's Results:
Women's Soccer: NC State 1, Boston College 0
Men's Hockey: No. 11 Boston College 3, No. 12 Minnesota 1
Countdown to Boston College men's basketball season opener:
24 days.
Did You Notice?
Former Boston College center Quinten Post showed out in preseason for the Golden State Warriors. Post was drafted 52nd overall in the 2024 draft and has had a successful NBA career so far. He'll look to play backup to Al Horford this year and gain a bigger role.
BC's volleyball and soccer teams will don their special edition pink jerseys for their games this weekend. The jerseys will serve to promote Breast Cancer Awareness. All three of the games will take place on BC's campus.
BC Football released its initial availability report for the home game against Clemson on Saturday. The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles will look to improve upon its poor 1-4 start. Star linebacker Bam Crouch will remain out for BC.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On the key goal against Winnipeg when he feared being demoted to the minors:] "Most nervous I've ever been for a hockey game."
- Johnny Gaudreau
