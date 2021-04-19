QB Matt Valecce Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College quarterback Matt Valecce has entered the transfer portal, first reported by Tyler Calvaruso of 247sports.com and confirmed by BC Bulletin. The redshirt junior appeared in just six games during his time at the Heights, with all of those appearances coming in 2019. He went 3-7 throwing for 27 yards in those outings. Valecce was a three star quarterback out of New York coming out of high school.

The Eagles depth chart at quarterback at the moment includes Phil Jurkovec, Emmett Morehead, Dennis Grosel, Daelen Menard, Matt Rueve and Andrew Landry. Sam Johnson IV also entered the transfer portal after the 2020 season, and has yet to find a new home. Four star quarterback Peter Delaportas is set to join the Eagles in 2022 as long as his commitment holds.

With Jurkovec returning, and Grosel as his backup, the path to the field looked blocked for Valecce. Entering the portal could increase the odds that he sees meaningful playing time in the future.

Like most teams in the NCAA, Boston College has been hit by the transfer bug this offseason. Defensive tackle Kyiev Bennermon, defensive lineman Bryce Morais, defensive tackle Mike Ciaffoni, linebacker Korey Smith, offensive lineman Nate Emer, running back David Bailey, quarterback Sam Johnson, and wide receiver Justin Bellido all have entered the portal.

