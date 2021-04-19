FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
First Pair of Recruits Set Date To Visit Boston College

Defensive back A'khoury Lyde and linebacker Donovan Spellman will be the first confirmed visitors to Chestnut Hill
Earlier this week, the NCAA voted to end the recruiting dead period on June 1st. This effectively allows recruits to visit colleges and coaches for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March. Since the announcement recruits have been going to social media to announce their first set of official visits. This week, Boston College has their first pair of confirmed visitors. 

'21 defensive back A'Khoury Lyde of DePaul Catholic in New Jersey confirmed to BC Bulletin that he will be visiting Boston College on June 18-20. The three star recruit also holds offers from Wisconsin, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Syracuse amongst others. 

In addition Donovan Spellman, a linebacker/defensive end who was recently offered by Boston College also confirmed that he will be visiting Chestnut Hill the same weekend. 

Lyde was offered back in October by the Eagles, and the school clearly has grown on him. "I visited the school last year for a football game. BC has a nice campus and I enjoyed the atmosphere," Lyde told BC Bulletin last October when he received his offer. 

Spellman talked to BC back when he was offered. "Coach Vince (Oghobaase) blessed me with the offer last night on the phone," he said. "When he said it he wanted to offer me , I cried . This is the ACC, Power 5. Not everyone can get in and I’m just blessed."

You can check out Lyde's HUDL film below:

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin we will have more information on potential visitors and get reactions from recruits after the visits. 

