Jerand Bradley Shares Why He Chose to Transfer to Boston College
During the offseason, the Boston College Eagles football team picked up ten players out of the transfer portal.
One of those additions was former Texas Tech wide receiver Jerand Bradley, who announced his decision to come to Chestnut Hill on Dec. 18, 2023, two weeks after he officially entered the portal.
On Monday, Bradley spoke to the media after Boston College’s third day of fall camp and revealed what made him decide to come play at The Heights.
“It’s going amazing,” said Bradley. “What led me here was the great coaching staff that was here. The people that recruited me left, but I was still loyal to the new staff that came. I trusted what they were going to be able to do to help me just in learning and I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been here. It’s been an amazing journey. I’m still getting better every day and I’m just thankful to be here.”
The redshirt junior spent three seasons with the Red Raiders. During that time, he appeared in 28 games and caught 92 receptions for 1,274 yards and ten touchdowns. He averaged 13.8 yards per reception, 45.5 yards per game, and has a career-high long of a 52-yard catch.
As a transfer, the Frisco, Texas, native is rated a three-star by 247Sports and ranked No. 369 overall and No. 67 in wide receivers.
Bradley also shared what he thinks makes his game so special.
“I’m a playmaker,” said Bradley. “Big body, big playmaker, just scores. Give me the ball, nobody can stop me. I’m always open. With my frame, my size, nobody can stop me.”
The 6-foot-5, 222-pound offensive weapon is projected to be one of the Eagles top receivers in the upcoming season.