John Johnson Signs With Cleveland Browns

Former LA Ram safety John Johnson signed a massive deal with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, the first day of legal tampering. The former Boston College safety is getting a huge payday, a 3 year $33.75 million dollar contract according to multiple reports.

Per Browns Digest:

Arguably the top available overall talent for the Cleveland Browns, Johnson has been an excellent safety for three of his four seasons in the NFL, Johnson would immediately plug into free safety in the Browns defense and allow them to utilize Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison in multiple roles, including strong safety and rover.

An added benefit of getting Johnson is he becomes the quarterback of the Browns defense under defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Johnson was the player with the green dot helmet for the Rams defense, relaying calls from the sideline. Since Johnson will never leave the field, it frees them up to take linebackers off the field as the situation deems fit.

Johnson played at Boston College from 2013-2017 before being drafted by the Rams.

In NFL free agency news there are other names to watch for. Justin Simmons of the Broncos who is also currently trying to work out a long term deal with the Broncos after being franchised for the second straight season. In Green Bay, Aaron Jones was signed to a long term deal, meaning that AJ Dillon's role on the team has been defined. He will serve as backup, or more of a power back in opposition to Jones's flashier speed runs.

