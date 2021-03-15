Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Agree to Deal With John Johnson III per Reports

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with free agent safety John Johnson per multiple reports.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a contract with free agent safety John Johnson III according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Ian Rapoport has also reported the agreement between the former Los Angeles Rams safety and the Browns.

Arguably the top available overall talent for the Cleveland Browns, Johnson has been an excellent safety for three of his four seasons in the NFL, Johnson would immediately plug into free safety in the Browns defense and allow them to utilize Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison in multiple roles, including strong safety and rover.

An added benefit of getting Johnson is he becomes the quarterback of the Browns defense under defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Johnson was the player with the green dot helmet for the Rams defense, relaying calls from the sideline. Since Johnson will never leave the field, it frees them up to take linebackers off the field as the situation deems fit.

Johnson has the potential to shift the balance of power in the AFC in a major way. Not only is he an excellent talent that is deal for what the Browns want to do on defense, getting safeties that can cover, but he allows the Browns to put three safeties on the field consistently, a goal of Woods.

Johnson immediately becomes the second best player on the defense behind Myles Garrett. Only 26 years old, the Browns will have those two plus Denzel Ward on defense for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Free Agent Tracker

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back John Kelly (42) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to Deal With John Johnson III per Reports

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Reportedly Showing Interest in John Johnson III

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Showing Interest in Trey Hendrickson per Report

9513B4CE-8999-49A7-9791-1CF82D10645C
News

Live NFL Free Agency Tracker

Cleveland Browns Should Extend KhaDarel Hodge
News

Browns Place Tender on KhaDarel Hodge per Report

Why_the_Browns_Should_Sign_Jason_Verrett-604f704112102b4249b32be0_1_Mar_15_2021_14_40_00_poster
Featured Content

Why the Browns Should Sign Jason Verrett

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers running back Aaron Jones celebrate following an early third quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Apc Packers Vs Lions1377 092020 Wag
News

Aaron Jones To Re-Sign with Packers, Important Takeaways For Browns and Nick Chubb

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Free Agency Primer