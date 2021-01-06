Temple DL Khris Banks Transfers to Boston College

Boston College landed transfer defensive lineman Khris Banks on Tuesday evening according to his Twitter account:

The 6-4 305 pound sophomore out of Patterson, New Jersey played in seven games for the Owls in 2020 totaling 18 tackles and a sack. He also competed in all 13 games in 2019, and had 15 tackles, 2.5 were for a loss. Considered a sophomore, the defensive tackle would be immediately eligible in 2021 due to the NCAA allowing all transfers immediately eligible. Banks originally committed to Steve Addazio and Boston College in 2017, before flipping to Temple before National Signing Day.

Banks is a big get for a Boston College defense that is looking to get more athletic and quicker. He was projected to be a huge piece for Temple next year and be the star for the Owls on their line. Now an Eagle he will be playing for a line that still is unclear who is returning and who is going. Chibueze Onwuka, Luc Bequette, TJ Rayam, and Brandon Barlow all have technically graduated but could all return.

Khris Banks is the third transfer on defense this offseason joining Florida State safety/linebacker hybrid Jaiden Lars Woodbey and Temple linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley have both committed to the Eagles. All three are quick players that will improve the athleticism of the defense, something sorely needed for the unit to improve.

**Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!**

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI