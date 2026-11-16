Boston College football’s 2026 regular-season finale, which is a Thanksgiving-week road game at Miami on Nov. 28, has officially been set for a 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Coral Gables, Fla.

The Eagles (4-6, 2-4 ACC) have one remaining home game left on the schedule before making the trip to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Hurricanes — a Northeast-rivalry matchup against Syracuse this upcoming Saturday at noon as well.

Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC), meanwhile, which is coming off a 36-25 defeat of a Duke squad that clobbered BC earlier in the season, will host the Virginia Tech Cavaliers on Saturday at 7 p.m.

While the third official College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee rankings will be released Tuesday, the most-recent ranking slotted the Hurricanes at No. 7 after their first loss of the season to No. 5 Notre Dame on Nov. 7, which they dropped 31-24.

The Eagles have not faced Miami since 2023, when they suffered a 45-20 loss in Chestnut Hill, Mass., to fall to 6-6 and 3-5 to finish the regular season before defeating SMU in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

The Hurricanes have won 25 of the 31 all-time meetings between the two programs dating back to 1955.

Below is the full TV schedule for the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 13, as every team from the league will be in action.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Week 13 ACC Football Kickoff Times, Television Networks

Friday, Nov. 27

Florida at Florida State – 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC – previously announced

Saturday, Nov. 28

Notre Dame at Syracuse – Noon ET on ABC

Boston College at Miami – Noon ET on ESPN

NC State at North Carolina – Noon ET on ACC Network

Louisville at Kentucky – Noon ET on ESPN2 or 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network - time and network designation after the games of 11/21

Duke at Wake Forest – 3 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network - time and network designation after the games of 11/21

SMU at Stanford – 3 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network - time and network designation after the games of 11/21

South Carolina at Clemson – 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network - time and network designation after the games of 11/21

Virginia at Virginia Tech – 3 p.m. ET on The CW

Pitt at California – 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Games Placed on a Six-Day Hold

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN

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