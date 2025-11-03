Kickoff Time, Network Unveiled for Boston College's Week 12 Game vs No 16 Georgia Tech
The kickoff time and network for Boston College’s Week 12 game versus No. 16 Georgia Tech has been announced.
Boston College and Georgia Tech will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network inside Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Yellow Jackets have had a successful 2025 campaign thus far. Sitting at 8-1 on the year and 5-1 in ACC play, Georgia Tech has earned wins over Colorado 27-20, Gardner-Webb 59-12, Clemson 24-21, Temple 45-24, Wake Forest 30-29 in overtime, Virginia Tech 35-20, Duke 27-28, and Syracuse 41-16.
The team’s sole loss was this past weekend against NC State 48-36.
On the other hand, the Eagles have struggled this year. After Boston College won their season opener against Fordham 66-10, the team has lost eight consecutive games to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, No. 14 Louisville 38-24, and most recently No. 10 Notre Dame 25-10 this past weekend.
Boston College will play one more game before this matchup against SMU on Saturday, but Georgia Tech’s record will stay the same as the team has a bye week this weekend.
This will be the 13th meeting between the two teams. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 7-5, however Boston College has won the last three games.
The last time these two teams squared off was on Oct. 21, 2023. Boston College defeated Georgia Tech 38-23 in Atlanta, Ga.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24
Oct. 4: vs. Pitt- L 48-7
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson- L 41-10
Oct. 18: vs. UConn- L 38-23
Oct. 25: at Louisville- L 38-24
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame- L 25-10
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse
Georgia Tech Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 29: at Colorado- W 27-20
Sept. 6: vs. Gardner-Webb- W 59-12
Sept. 13: vs. Clemson- W 24-21
Sept. 20: vs. Temple- W 45-24
Sept. 27: at Wake Forest- W 30-29 (OT)
Oct. 4: BYE
Oct. 11: vs. Virginia Tech- W 35-20
Oct. 18: at Duke- 27-18
Oct. 25: vs. Syracuse- W 41-16
Nov. 1: at NC State- L 48-36
Nov. 8: BYE
Nov. 15: at Boston College
Nov. 22: vs. Pitt
Nov. 29: vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)