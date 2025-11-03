BC Bulletin

Kickoff Time, Network Unveiled for Boston College's Week 12 Game vs No 16 Georgia Tech

The Eagles and Yellow Jackets have learned the details for their matchup on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Nov 1, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Turbo Richard (2) runs a pass route in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images
The kickoff time and network for Boston College’s Week 12 game versus No. 16 Georgia Tech has been announced. 

Boston College and Georgia Tech will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network inside Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

The Yellow Jackets have had a successful 2025 campaign thus far. Sitting at 8-1 on the year and 5-1 in ACC play, Georgia Tech has earned wins over Colorado 27-20, Gardner-Webb 59-12, Clemson 24-21, Temple 45-24, Wake Forest 30-29 in overtime, Virginia Tech 35-20, Duke 27-28, and Syracuse 41-16. 

The team’s sole loss was this past weekend against NC State 48-36. 

On the other hand, the Eagles have struggled this year. After Boston College won their season opener against Fordham 66-10, the team has lost eight consecutive games to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, No. 14 Louisville 38-24, and most recently No. 10 Notre Dame 25-10 this past weekend

Boston College will play one more game before this matchup against SMU on Saturday, but Georgia Tech’s record will stay the same as the team has a bye week this weekend. 

This will be the 13th meeting between the two teams. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 7-5, however Boston College has won the last three games. 

The last time these two teams squared off was on Oct. 21, 2023. Boston College defeated Georgia Tech 38-23 in Atlanta, Ga.

Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10

Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)

Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20

Sept. 20: BYE

Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24

Oct. 4: vs. Pitt- L 48-7

Oct. 11: vs. Clemson- L 41-10

Oct. 18: vs. UConn- L 38-23

Oct. 25: at Louisville- L 38-24

Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame- L 25-10

Nov. 8: vs. SMU

Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 22: BYE

Nov. 29: at Syracuse

Georgia Tech Football 2025 Schedule: 

Aug. 29: at Colorado- W 27-20

Sept. 6: vs. Gardner-Webb- W 59-12

Sept. 13: vs. Clemson- W 24-21

Sept. 20: vs. Temple- W 45-24

Sept. 27: at Wake Forest- W 30-29 (OT)

Oct. 4: BYE

Oct. 11: vs. Virginia Tech- W 35-20

Oct. 18: at Duke- 27-18

Oct. 25: vs. Syracuse- W 41-16

Nov. 1: at NC State- L 48-36

Nov. 8: BYE

Nov. 15: at Boston College 

Nov. 22: vs. Pitt

Nov. 29: vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

