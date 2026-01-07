SI

Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea Commits to Nebraska

Colandrea parlayed his strong season at UNLV into a starting job in the Big Ten.

Mike McDaniel

Nebraska has earned the commitment of Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea.
Nebraska has earned the commitment of Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea.
Nebraska has earned the commitment of former UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Colandrea was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year this season after transferring to UNLV from Virginia. He entered the portal following the season and has now landed a Big Ten starting job after a strong campaign under first year Rebels head coach Dan Mullen.

The Cornhuskers moved quickly to secure Colandrea's commitment, hosting him on campus on Tuesday and locking him in to be the program's starting quarterback next season. Colandrea's pledge comes after Notre Dame backup quarterback Kenny Minchey had committed to the Cornhuskers, before decommitting a day later to join Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Colandrea completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions this season for UNLV. He also added 649 rushing yards and 10 scores.

He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

