Kickoff Time Set for Boston College Football's Week 8 Matchup at Georgia Tech

The kickoff time for Boston College football’s Week 8 matchup at Georgia Tech has officially been set for 3:30 p.m. ET, the league announced Monday morning.

The road matchup for the Eagles comes after this weekend’s home contest against Pitt, which is slated for a noon kickoff on Saturday.

The last time BC travelled to Atlanta, Ga., came on Oct. 21, 2023, during former BC head coach Jeff Hafley’s last season on the Heights. The Eagles won by a final score of 38-23 to extend their win streak to four games after starting the year 1-3.

Last year, on Nov. 15, the Yellow Jackets came into Chestnut Hill, Mass., with an 8-1 record and just narrowly avoided a massive road upset, coming out victorious by a final score of 36-34 despite entering the fourth quarter down 28-17.

Former BC wide receiver Lewis Bond (Houston Texans) finished the game with eight catches for 106 yards, setting the program record for most receptions in a career and a single season, surpassing Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) in both categories.

Both the Eagles and Georgia Tech sit at 2-3 overall, but the Yellow Jackets’ conference record slightly edges out BC’s at 1-1 instead of 0-2.

This week, after falling to No. 23 Duke at home, 28-25, on Saturday, Georgia Tech will visit Virginia Tech for a 3:30 p.m. ET contest.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off a bye week, which they entered after dropping their second straight game with a road loss to No. 21 SMU, 25-16.

The Oct. 24 matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field between BC and the Yellow Jackets will be televised on ACC Network, which is provided by ESPN.

Here is a look at the rest of the matchups in the Atlantic Coast Conference that week, including kickoff times and television networks.

Week 8 ACC Kickoff Times, Networks:

Friday, October 23

Duke at Virginia – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN – as previously announced

NC State at Stanford – 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – as previously announced

Saturday, October 24

Pitt at Miami – Noon ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 10/17

California at SMU – Noon ET on The CW

Boston College at Georgia Tech – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Clemson – 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2 – time and network designation after the games of 10/17

Syracuse at North Carolina – 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

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