Eagles vs. Jaguars Best Prop Bets for NFL London Game in Week 5 (Fade Jalen Hurts in London)

Before the season began, the Week 5 NFL game in London between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars looked like a marquee matchup. Now, with the Eagles dealing with a plethora of injuries (and a retirement), the Jaguars are favored by more than a touchdown.

If the spread has gotten too far out of hand for you to bet on, have you considered the prop market? In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorites.

Eagles vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jalen Hurts OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-114)

Jake Elliott OVER 1.5 Field Goals (+136)

Bhayshul Tuten OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Jalen Hurts OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-114)

A lot of things have not gone Jalen Hurts' way this season, and one of the most damning metrics is that he has the highest bad-throw rate in the NFL, with 23.8% of his passes being considered a "bad throw". That's bad news moving forward, especially against a Jaguars team that has averaged 2.0 takeaways per game this season. He's a great bet to throw an interception on Sunday morning.

Jake Elliott OVER 1.5 Field Goals (+136)

It's a bit of an unconventional bet, but for my No. 2 ranked prop for the Week 5 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting on Jake Elliott to record at least two made field goals:

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense is decimated by injuries, and now they have to travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose defense has become the definition of "bend but don't break." They've given up plenty of yards, but they're second in the NFL in red zone defense, giving up a touchdown in just 28.57% of their opponent's red zone attempts. That could lead to a busy day for the Eagles' kicker, Jake Elliott.

Bhayshul Tuten OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Bhayshul Tuten remains the primary running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and he has played over 48% of offensive snaps in all four games this season, including 59% of snaps last week, a season high. He now gets to face an Eagles' defense that ranks 28th in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. Let's also consider that if the Jaguars have a late lead, which the point spread indicates is possible, he may be leaned on to run the clock down and close the game out.

I think he rushing yards total is too low in this game.

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