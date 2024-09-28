Kye Robichaux, Grayson James Help Boston College Sneak to 4-1
Earlier this week, arguably the most dangerous member of the Boston College running back trio Kye Robichaux's availability for Saturday's matchup with Western Kentucky was in question.
Robichaux's Impact
Fast forward to the game, and in the absence of Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, Robichaux took up the yoke and led his team in rushing with 81 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown score as the most consistent offensive weapon.
After missing almost the entire game against Michigan State and head coach Bill O'Brien providing an update that was far from glowing earlier this week, the senior running back's availability was still very much up in the air before kickoff. Much to fans' pleasure, Robichaux did suit up against the Hilltoppers, and the rest is history.
"[Kye] was a hot back today," said O'Brien of Robichaux's performance postgame. "Any time you've got a guy that you can tell that the line of scrimmage is moving with, he's got a good feel for it, he's running with his pads down and he's a physical player...and he came up really big for us today."
While Robichaux may have been the straw that stirred the drink, the backup signal caller Grayson James might have stole the show - and hearts - of BC fans.
Have a day, Mr. James
It was far from pretty, but in his first start at Boston College, FIU transfer Grayson James guided the Eagles to a win with a one-yard touchdown scamper on the ground and a touchdown toss to count for BC's other two scores.
Last season, James was an honorable mention for the All-Conference USA list before transfering to BC and had multiple games in which he tossed more than 300 yards through the air. If Castellanos was ever going to be out, backups like James are hard to come by, and BC needed him in a bad way on Saturday.
O'Brien spoke about he and the team's faith in James after the team's 21-20 victory over WKU.
"Grayson is a good player," said O'Brien. "You know, he played well in the Spring game. When he's had his opportunities in practice he's done a good job. We have a lot of confidence in Grayson, and I feel like we're very lucky to have Grayson."
After starting multiples games at FIU before his departure, James came to BC with more experience than most backups in the ACC, and he put that experience to use on Saturday. James said that he was more than excited to get the news that he would be starting earlier this week.
"Personally, I was super hyped when I found out that I was going to get this opportunity," said James. "It means a lot just knowing that these coaches trust me. Being in my position, I've just always prepared as a starter and tried to be ready whenever my time is called."
Although it wasn't a pretty win, if BC can welcome back Castellanos sooner rather than later and roll into another small win streak, the Eagles should find themselves back inside the AP Top 25 sooner than later.