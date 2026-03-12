Why do Forwards Dominate College Hockey's Most Prestigious Award, the Hobey Baker?

For 45 years, the Hobey Baker Award has stood as college hockey's highest individual honor. And for 45 years, it has quietly belonged to one position. Forwards have claimed the trophy 33 times, including an unprecedented 11-year stranglehold from 1989 to 1999. Defenders of the award will say it simply follows excellence. Critics will say it follows the score sheet. The truth is probably both.

There might be a few reasons why they dominate the award. One of the main reasons is that forwards have the easiest stats to show their impact on the team. Points, goals, and assists are the easiest and most clear statistical indicators of success.

This is why a goalie has only won three times, and when a defender wins they've had the scoring numbers to back it up. For example, in 2019 and 2020, two defenders won back-to-back Hobey Bakers, and both of them scored 40-plus points on the season.

The fan vote that was added roughly a dozen years ago also tilts the award in favor of forwards because goal scoring is the most recognizable aspect of the game. For a casual fan, the goals and assists consistently show up on the scoresheet, whereas the majority of what defenders and goalies do does not.

Michigan State's Tiernan Shoudy, left, and Minnesota's Tanner Ludtke battle for the puck during the third period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A blueliner might be the reason his team gives up fewer than two goals per game, but try putting that on a ballot. There's no single number that captures a shutdown defender's value.

For goalies, save percentage and goals-against average matter enormously. Still, they're so heavily influenced by the team in front of them that voters are understandably cautious about using them as the sole basis for a national award.

Basically, a forward only needs to have a great year, but a defender or goalie needs an incredible season. With that in mind, let's take a look at ten nominees, five frontrunners, and five to watch. The actual top-ten finalist list will be revealed on March 18.

Frontrunners

Ethan Wyttenbach celebrates after scoring a goal. | Quinnipiac athletics

Ethan Wyttenbach, Quinnipiac, Fr., F

Wyttebach leads the nation with 57 points on 24 goals and 33 assists. His 1.58 points per game also leads the country despite being a freshman.

Gavin McKenna, Penn State, Fr., F

McKenna has been incredible, scoring 14 goals and recording 34 assists for 48 points in his freshman campaign.

Porter Martone, Michigan State, Fr., F

Martone helped Michigan State win the Big Ten regular-season crown with his 23 goals and 23 assists, averaging 1.44 points per game, which is fourth nationally.

Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth, So., F

Plante recorded 22 goals and 25 assists, helping Minnesota Duluth to a top 10 ranking and a berth in the NCHC semifinal.

Alex Tracy, Minnesota State, Sr., G

Minnesota State's Alex Tracy prepares to defend the net. | Minnesota State Athletics

Tracy leads the nation with a 1.811 goals-against average and is eighth nationally with a .926 save percentage.

Players to Watch

Eric Pohlkamp, Denver, Jr., D

Pohlkamp’s 36 points on 17 goals and 19 assists have been the backbone of a red-hot Denver team that finished second during the NCHC regular season.

Hayden Stavroff, Dartmouth, So., F

Stavroff leads the nation with 27 goals, averaging .90 goals per game. He is fourth nationally, averaging 1.47 points per game.

T.J. Hughes, Michigan, Sr., F

Hughes cracks the top five in points per game with 1.38, scoring 18 goals and dishing out 29 assists.

Michael Hage, Michigan, So., F

Hage has 45 points on the season, netting 12 goals and 33 assists. He is second nationally in assists per game with .97.

Josh Kotai, Augustana, Jr., G

Kotai leads the nation with a .938 save percentage and is fifth nationally with a 1.986 goals-against average.

