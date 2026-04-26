List of Every Boston College Football Player Selected in 2026 NFL Draft and UDFA Signings

The 2026 National Football League Draft, which began on Thursday in Pittsburgh, Penn., has officially come to an end, which means that 257 former college players fulfilled a lifelong dream of hearing their name called by an NFL organization with family and friends beside them to celebrate the accomplishment.

Four of the 257 this year were from Boston College, which makes this year the first since 2019 that BC has produced four picks in the draft. It is also the first time since 1999 that the program saw three offensive players drafted in one year.

Here is a list of every player who was drafted from the program this year, including a brief roundup of their collegiate career and where they ended up. It will also include undrafted free-agent (UDFA) signings, so come back and refresh the link to stay up to date.

2026 Boston College Football NFL Draft Picks:

For the first time since 2019, 4 Eagles were drafted#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/aQEOQNIYC3 — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) April 26, 2026

1. Jude Bowry | Offensive Tackle | Buffalo Bills | Round 4, No. 102 overall

Bowry spent the past two seasons as the Eagles’ starting left tackle, making 21 starts in that span. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, the 6-foot-5-inch, 314-pound Germantown, Md., native allowed just two sacks in 321 drop-back snaps last season.

Buffalo selected Bowry higher in the draft than most expected him to, but there is no doubt that his athleticism in the trenches can translate to the NFL level. He was also a team captain for BC last year.

2. Logan Taylor | Offensive Guard | Los Angeles Chargers | Round 6, No. 202 overall

Taylor is simply a beast of a human, boasting a 6-foot-7-inch, 312-pound frame. His durability and versatility are even more impressive, however, as he started every game on the offensive line but two since 2022 — before he transferred to BC from Virginia.

This past season, Taylor earned All-ACC Second Team honors following back-to-back Honorable Mention nods, and he did so at different positions, playing mostly left guard during the 2024 season and moving all over the place last season, in which he played eight games at right guard, three at left tackle, and one at right tackle.

3. Lewis Bond | Wide Receiver | Houston Texans | Round 6, No. 204 overall

Over the course of five years, Bond built himself into one of the greatest wide receivers in program history. He is the Eagles’ all-time receptions leader with 213 career catches, owns the school’s single-season receptions record (88 catches in 2025), and ranks fifth all-time in career receiving yards at 2,385.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Chicago, Ill., joins Baltimore’s Zay Flowers as the only two wideouts drafted from BC since 2000.

4. Quintayvious Hutchins | Defensive End | New England Patriots | Round 7, No. 247

Hutchins was a later blossomer, as he only became a starter for the Eagles in 2024 as a redshirt junior. In seven starts on the edge, he racked up 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and eight quarterback hurries.

The Bessemer, Ala., native was named a team captain in 2025, in which he suited up for 10 games with nine starts at defensive end. He manufactured 35 tackles, seven quarterback hits, and two sacks.

The good news for Hutchins is that he does not have to travel far, as his new home is less than an hour south of Chestnut Hill.

2026 Boston College UDFA Signings:

Ben Mann | Long Snapper | New York Giants

Boston College long snapper Ben Mann is signing with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Mann spent one season with the Eagles (2025) after transferring from Yale and played in all 12 of BC's games last season.

The #Giants have agreed to terms with Boston College long snapper Ben Mann, per his agent @mike_delledonne. Mann’s grandfather Chuck Mercein was drafted by NYG 31st overall in 1965 and played for the #Packers, serving as a fullback for Vince Lombardi in the Ice Bowl. pic.twitter.com/JK1bIYjlHP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 25, 2026

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.