Boston College Football Flips Three-Star RB Xavier Bala From Syracuse

Boston College football has flipped former Syracuse running back commit Xavier Bala, a three-star recruit on 247Sports and Rivals, and a four-star on ESPN.

Bala committed to the Orange on May 1, but after his official visit to Chestnut Hill, Mass., this past weekend, which he said was a "memorable experience," his decision ultimately changed.

“Very blessed and grateful to announce I am committed to BC football,” Bala wrote in his commitment post on social media. “I truly appreciate all of my family, friends, coaches and trainers who helped me along this journey and supported me during the recruiting process. Excited to get to work and contribute to the program.”

Very blessed and grateful to announce I am committed to @BCFootball I truly appreciate all of my family, friends, coaches and trainers who helped me along this journey and supported me during the recruiting process. Excited to get to work and contribute to the program… pic.twitter.com/WRnPDDexoV — Xavier Bala (@XavierBala14) June 10, 2026

The six-foot, 220-pound ball carrier from St. Anthony’s High School in Long Island City, N.Y., is the fourth-ranked recruit in New York in his class, including a top-50 running back prospect in the nation, per 247Sports Composite.

As a junior, he rushed for 1,312 yards with 24 touchdowns on 255 carries, averaging over five yards per carry to help lead the Friars to a 7-5 record with a state-semifinal berth.

Bala is the first running back commit in the 2027 class, which now has 16 members in it and is ranked No. 42 overall and 11th in the ACC.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026) RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026)

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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