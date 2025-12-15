Sean McDermott Campaigns For Josh Allen As MVP After Bills Comeback Over Patriots
Josh Allen led the Bills to a pretty incredible comeback against the red-hot Patriots on Sunday. After going down 21–0 to start the game, Buffalo charged back in the second half and went up 28–24 in the fourth quarter to stay alive in the highly contested AFC East showdown.
The Bills ended up winning 35–31 to put some pressure on New England moving forward this season. Allen, who went 19-for-28 with 193 yards and three touchdowns, admitted the team has bigger goals in mind than just a win over one of the best teams, if not the best, in the league right now.
Our goal is not just to win AFC East,” Allen said after the game. “You’ve got to get into the playoffs to give yourself a chance to win a Super Bowl. So, that’s what we're trying to do.”
On top of the win, Allen’s MVP chances skyrocketed to +550, trailing Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s +425. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leads with -300 odds. In Bills coach Sean McDermott’s eyes, Allen should be the clear winner to take home the award two seasons in a row.
“I don’t do a very good job of knowing what’s going on around the league, but I can’t, in my mind, imagine anybody else has done more for their team on a more consistent basis than Josh Allen,” McDermott told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Sunday. “I mean, who out there is playing better?”
McDermott has no doubt that Allen will end up with the award after the 2025 regular season.
“That’ll work itself out in the end,” McDermott added. “And everyone's going to vote how they want to vote. But there is absolutely no question in my mind who the MVP of this league is.”
The MVP for this season won’t be announced until the Thursday before the Super Bowl, so Allen has some time to keep building his case to win his second-straight title. We’ll see if the Bills can reach the elusive Super Bowl, too, especially now that the Chiefs have been eliminated from playoff contention.