Three-Star 2027 QB Jace German Commits to Boston College Football

Fresh off grabbing its first 2027 quarterback commit, Ben Rolapp from Brunswick School (Greenwich, Ct.), on Tuesday, the Boston College football program added a second one on Thursday in three-star Tucker High School (Tucker, Ga.) signal caller Jace German.

The six-foot, 200-pound German is a three-star on 247Sports, but he does not have a star rating on Rivals or On3.

He fielded 11 Division-I offers in total, including ones from Air Force, Florida International, Georgia State, South Florida, Miami (OH), and Cornell.

“First, I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches and [BC football] for believing in me,” said German in his commitment post on X/Twitter. “I am honored to say that I am committing to Boston College. Go Eagles!!”

In his career as the starting quarterback at Tucker, German has thrown for 3,413 yards and 38 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 1,137 yards and 16 scores.

He is only the third player in school history to surpass the 2,000-yard passing and 1,000-yard rushing mark, and the 21st player to do so from Dekalb County.

The Eagles’ 2027 recruiting class — which are all verbal commits as of now — consists of 17 players with the addition of German. It moved up from No. 44 to 40 in 247Sports’ 2027 recruit rankings from his commitment alone.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026) RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026) QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026)

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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