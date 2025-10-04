Live Blog: Boston College Football at Pittsburgh
It wasn’t the start that the Boston College football program was hoping for just four games into head coach Bill O’Brien’s second year at the helm, going 1-3 and only capturing a win against an FCS-level opponent, but the majority of the season is still left to play as the Eagles take on Pittsburgh on Saturday at noon.
Both BC (1-3, 0-2 ACC) and the Panthers (2-2, 0-1) enter Saturday’s matchup on losing skids.
The Eagles have dropped three games in a row to Michigan State (42-40, 2OT), Stanford (30-20) and California (28-24), while Pitt fell to West Virginia (31-24, OT) and Louisville (34-27) in its last two outings, respectively.
BC’s roster status game-to-game has changed drastically due to injuries, and this week will be no different.
According to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s latest availability report, released on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. EST, the Eagles will be playing without six starters, including five on the defensive side—wide receiver Jaedn Skeete, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, defensive back Syair Torrence, defensive back Amari Jackson, defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins, and defensive lineman Kwan Williams.
The continued list of players that are out for Saturday’s game consist of linebacker Bryce Steele, wide receiver Jonathan Montague Jr., linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, defensive back Marcelous Townsend, wide receiver Will Graves III, linebacker Palaie Faoa, defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, and tight end Danny Edgehille.
On the other hand, the Eagles return three key defensive players in defensive lineman Owen Stoudmire, and defensive backs Max Tucker and Isaiah Farris after all three were questionable in Thursday’s availability report.
Instead of facing Alabama transfer quarterback Eli Holstein under center—the sophomore started the first four games of the season for Pitt, accumulating 1,050 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions—news broke on Saturday morning that head coach Pat Narduzzi would be turning to true freshman Mason Heintschel.
Furthermore, Pitt’s all-purpose running back, Desmond Reid, is a notable loss for the Panthers in Saturday’s matchup. This is the second consecutive game Reid, who manufactured 1,500 all-purpose yards in 2024, will be sidelined for.
Live Blog
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Boston College has kicked off pregame warmups under sunny-blue skies in Pittsburgh. Pictured below: QB Dylan Lonergan (bottom left), WR Lewis Bond (top left), OL Logan Taylor (top right), DB Ashton Cunningham (bottom right).
- The Eagles have arrived at Acrisure Stadium in preparation for their matchup against Pittsburgh. BC will rock white tops and gold bottoms for its uniform combination.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Pittsburgh Panthers
When: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Pitt: The Panthers suffered a 34-27 loss to Louisville at home in their first conference game of the year, falling to 2-2 on the season after back-to-back losses.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to California, 28-24, at Alumni Stadium despite holding a lead in the game until the final two minutes to fall to 1-3 (0-2 in conference play)—the program's worst start since 2022, when it finished with a final record of 3-9.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two teams was on Nov. 30, 2024. BC defeated the Panthers, 34-23. In the all-time series, the Eagles possess a 16-18 total record against Pitt.