Live Injury, Opt Out Updates: Boston College Football vs Nebraska
NEW YORK— After nearly a month off, the Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team returns to the field to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) on Saturday afternoon in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
Both teams are hoping to hit program milestones with a victory. Boston College is trying to win eight games in a season for the first time since 2009 while Nebraska is looking to have a winning record for the first time since 2016.
The two programs had similar 2024 campaigns.
The Cornhuskers got off to a solid start to the season, going 5-1 in their first six games with wins over UTEP, No. 23 Colorado, Northern Iowa, Purdue, and Rutgers as well as had a sole loss to No. 20 Illinois.
After that, Nebraska lost five of its final six games to No. 8 Indiana, No. 6 Ohio State, UCLA, USC, and Iowa. The team’s only win in that stretch was to Wisconsin.
On the other hand, Boston College put up an impressive 4-1 record in the first five weeks of the year with wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky. Its only loss came at the hands of No. 19 Missouri.
The Eagles had a three-game skid in the middle of the year and went winless in the month of October. Their losses include Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
They ended the season on a high note, winning three of their final four games against Syracuse, UNC, and Pitt as well as a loss to No. 10 SMU.
The strong November earned Boston College seven regular season wins for the first time since 2018.
This will be the Eagles third time competing in the Pinstripe Bowl in the past 10 years. They also played at Yankee Stadium in 2014 where they lost to Penn State 31-30 and 2017 where they lost to Iowa 27-20.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Pregame
Opt Outs:
Boston College: OL Ozzy Trapilo, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku,
Injuries:
Boston College: CB Amari Jackson (Out For Season), LB Owen McGowan (Out For Season).