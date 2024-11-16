Live Updates: Boston College Football at No. 14 SMU
The Boston College Eagles (5-4, 2-3 ACC) football team is looking to become bowl eligible on Saturday as the team travels to Dallas, Texas, to take on the No. 14 SMU Mustangs (8-1, 5-0 ACC) in its last road game of the season.
In their first season in the ACC, the Mustangs have been a force in the conference and are currently the sole team left undefeated in ACC play. Not only is SMU projected to make the ACC Championship in December, but also is in a good position to earn a place in the College Football Playoff and are sitting just two spots out at the moment.
As for the Eagles, they got off to a successful 2024 season, winning four of their first five games, however went on a three-game skid in the month of October that halted the team’s quest for an improved season.
For just the second time this season, Boston College will have a new face under center. Grayson James will start for the Eagles and will be the starter for the rest of the season after quarterback Thomas Castellanos entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, one day after Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien announced a change at the position.
This will be the third matchup between the two programs. The all-time series is tied at one game apiece. Most recently, Boston College defeated SMU 23-14 in the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28. The Mustangs narrowly won the inaugural game 31-29 on Oct. 4, 1986, in Irving, Texas.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs
When: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas
TV: ESPN
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
Last Outing, SMU: The Mustangs defeated the No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers 48-25 on Nov. 2.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Syracuse Orange 37-31 at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs was in the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28. Boston College defeated SMU 23-14 to finish its season 7-6.