Live Updates: Boston College Football vs. Louisville
After nearly a month away, the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC) football team returns to Alumni Stadium to take on the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) for homecoming on Friday night.
The matchup marks a crucial point in the Eagles season as they are looking to push momentum back into their favor after a two-game losing streak and the difficult portion of the conference schedule looming ahead.
Although undefeated at home, pulling out a victory against the Cardinals will be easier said than done.
The Cardinals have an explosive offense which propelled them into the AP Poll for five consecutive weeks this season.
In the ACC, they are tied for the third-most touchdowns (34), fourth-most points (262), and fifth-most average points per game (37.4). Nationally, they rank No. 18 in total offense.
The two programs have met a total of 16 times in their histories with Louisville holding the 9-7 advantage in the all-time series. The last time the pair met was a regular season game on Sept. 23, 2023. The Cardinals won 56-28. Since 2018, the teams have traded wins each season.
Injury updates for tonight’s contest can be found here.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals
When: Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Louisville: The Cardinals suffered a home loss to the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes 52-45 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their second straight game on the road against the Virginia Tech Hokies 42-21 on Thursday night.
Last Meeting: The last time the two teams met was on Sept. 23, 2023. Louisville beat Boston College 56-28.