Live Updates: Boston College Football vs Syracuse
The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) football team returns to the field to take on the Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
After getting off to a successful start to the 2024 season and securing wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky, the Eagles are currently on a three-game skid with losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville as well as have a loss to the Missouri Tigers on their resume.
Although on the outside looking in in the ACC Championship race, the Orange have been a force in the conference all year. Sitting at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play, Syracuse has secured wins over Ohio, Georgia Tech, Holy Cross, UNLV, NC State, and Virginia Tech and have a pair of losses to No. 23 Pitt and Stanford. Two of the Orange’s wins were against ranked opponents at the time of the contest.
This will be the 57th meeting between the two programs. Syracuse has the advantage 34-22. The most recent matchup was a regular season game on Nov. 2, 2023, that Boston College won 17-10 in Chestnut Hill.
This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the two teams squaring off for the first time with Syracuse winning the inaugural game 10-0 on Oct. 18, 1924.
The Eagles need to win two of their remaining four games to become bowl eligible.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Kickoff is set for noon ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange
When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Syracuse: The Orange defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 38-31 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a home loss to the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals 31-27 on Oct. 25.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs was on Nov. 3, 2023. The Eagles defeated the Orange 17-10 at Syracuse.