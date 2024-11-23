Live Updates: Boston College Football vs UNC
The Boston College Eagles (5-5, 2-4 ACC) football team looks to become bowl eligible as it returns to Alumni Stadium to take on the UNC Tar Heels (6-4, 3-3 ACC).
UNC, who was projected to be in the top half of the conference this year, has had a rollercoaster of a season. The team started off strong as it recoded wins over Minnesota, Charlotte, and NC Central, however went on a four-game skid with losses to James Madison, Duke, Pitt, and Georgia Tech.
Since the skid, the Tar Heels have won their last three games against Virginia, Florida State and Wake Forest which made them bowl eligible.
Boston College is in a similar boat. After going 4-1 in the first five weeks of the season, the Eagles went winless in October as they suffered losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
Since then, the Eagles have gone 1-1 with a dominant win over Syracuse and a close loss to No. 13 SMU. They still need one win in their final two games to become eligible.
Today also marks the 40th anniversary of the “Hail Flutie.” Boston College is set to honor the 1984 team.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Kickoff is set for noon ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UNC Tar Heels
When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
Last Outing, UNC: The Tar Heels defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-24 on Saturday night to up their winning streak to three.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a road loss to the No. 14 SMU Mustangs 38-28 on Saturday evening.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was in the regular season in 2020. UNC beat Boston College 26-22 on Oct. 3.