Locked on Boston College: The Big Boys on Defense

The defensive tackles are back, what could they do this season?
Author:
Publish date:

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we look at the defensive tackle position. A group that Jeff Hafley rebuilt in 2020, they are going to need to redefine themselves again this year. Chibueze Onwuka is the leader of the group, but there are some intriguing options alongside of him, including TJ Rayam, Cam Horsley and Izaiah Henderson. We look at their 2020 performance, and preview what they could look like in this upcoming season.

Also we give you the news which included a healthy dose of Charlotte North and the women's lacrosse team, who defeated both Fairfield and Temple this weekend in the NCAA tournament. All of this and much more on today's show!

