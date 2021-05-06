Locked on Boston College: Notre Dame and the ACC

Why the conference actually does need to figure this out and get the Irish to commit to football.

On today's Locked on Boston College we look at the other Catholic school, Notre Dame. Everyone remembers 2020, they were part of the conference for football, finally, but they went right back into independence after the college football playoffs. This was a huge missed opportunity for the conference, and we explain why.

Also we open up the listener mailbag and clear out a few questions that were still lingering. What are concerns about the football team heading into next season? And is the excitement over the Adidas deal kind of overblown? Also we have a fun question from one of our loyal listeners you won't want to miss.

Finally, there is is the news in which we touch on recruiting, baseball and much more. Make sure to give today's episode a listen.

