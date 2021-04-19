Locked on Boston College: Welcome to Spring Football Week

The Jay McGillis Spring Game kicks off on Saturday and we start off our week of coverage talking about the format of the game.

On today's show we look at spring football, which kicks off this weekend on Saturday. Jeff Hafley talked about the format of the game, and we break down how this game could be different. Will this be the same convoluted scoring system? We also discuss what we are going to be looking for from this game.

It was a busy weekend in BC sports. BC baseball struggled again, losing two of three to the Florida State Seminoles. We break down the games, and look at a season that has become a disappointment in Chestnut Hill. But it's not all negative news, as the talk of the town has been Charlotte North and the women's lacrosse team. They swept #4 Notre Dame this weekend, and are playing as well as anyone in the country. With one weekend of games remaining, could this team be on track to win an ACC Championship and contend for the national title?

Finally, over the weekend, Boston College men and women's basketball both landed impact transfer. The men added TJ Bickerstaff a 6'9 forward from Drexel, while the women added Dontavia Waggoner from NC State. We look at both additions, and talk about the state of both programs.

