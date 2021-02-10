Locked on Boston College: Top 25 BC Athletes (The Snubs)

If this is your first time checking out a Locked on Boston College podcast, welcome. We are a daily Eagles podcast that gives you all the news, opinions and interviews that you want to hear. Make sure to subscribe to "Locked on Boston College" wherever you get your podcasts.

On today's program we jump in to a conversation started by the Boston College magazine. The had a panel of experts list their "Top 25 Athletes in Boston College History" on their website. While there are many names we agree upon, they did leave a handful out that we would have put on. Hear who we thought were some of the big snubs.

Also, Boston College basketball is back in action today against Wake Forest. We preview tonight's game and look at the Eagles chances of winning their second ACC game of the season.

Finally, it's more BC community fun. Yesterday we talked about needing the Superfan shirts to return. Today, it is the battle many former students have had. Prestos vs Pinos. Who do you got? And hear who I selected and why.

