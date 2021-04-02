Locked on Boston College: April Listener Mailbag

Answering all the questions that you the listeners sent.

* The ceiling and floor for BC Football

* Earl Grant's Staff, where are they at, and names being float

* Xavier Coleman and his role in the offense this year.

* The Spring Game.

* Jerry York's future

We also break down the Eagles big win against Virginia Tech in the series opener in Blacksburg. Mason Pelio gave some much needed big innings, as the Eagles won 7-3. Also we talk about Kamari Williams, and our thoughts on the notion that Earl Grant has already lost the team.

