DL Luc Bequette Transfers Back to California

Former Boston College and Cal defensive lineman is now in the portal trying to find a third team.

Update: Luc Bequette is returning to Cal after one season with Boston College. According to the Rivals Cal site, Bequette is listed on Pac12 preseason team selection ballots.

****

Former Boston College and California defensive lineman Luc Bequette has entered the transfer portal. The news was officially announced by Tyler Calvaruso and the 247 Transfer Portal Twitter account.

Bequette transferred to Boston College last August and played all 11 games for the Eagles as a defensive tackle. He finished the season with 18 total tackles, and had one sack that came in the season finale against Virginia. Before his time in Chestnut Hill, Bequette played three seasons with Cal, where he was a starter for three seasons.

This move isn't surprising as Bequette hasn't been with the team this spring. He never officially entered the NFL Draft either, meaning that up to this point it was unclear what his plans were. Given the NCAA giving an extra year of eligibility, it sounds like he has decided to find a different spot somewhere else. Boston College return TJ Rayam, Chibueze Onwuka and Cam Horsley at defensive tackle, with players like Izaiah Henderson, and freshmen Owen Stoudmire and Nigel Tate providing depth at the position.

You May Also Enjoy:

Max Richardson signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Isaiah McDuffie Drafted in Sixth Round by Green Bay Packers

Hunter Long Drafted in Third Round by Miami Dolphins

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here