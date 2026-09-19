Maine at Boston College: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College (1-1) is looking to tie its win total from last year on Saturday afternoon as it takes on the Maine Black Bears (1-2, 1-0 CAA) at Alumni Stadium for the second of a three-game home stand.

The Eagles are coming off a 28-21 victory over Rutgers to pick up their first win of the year. To open the season, Boston College suffered a 34-15 road loss to Cincinnati on Sept. 5.

On the other hand, the Black Bears are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. After winning its season opener against Towson 21-18 on Aug. 27, the team has lost two straight at the hands of App State 55-3 on Sept. 5 and Merrimack 23-14 on Sept. 12.

Boston College heads into the series with the all-time advantage 7-3 and has won the last seven matchups.

Maine at Boston College Scoring, Breakdown:

This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest score updates.

Latest Injury News from Maine at Boston College:

This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury news.

Maine at Boston College Game Information:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears

When: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 62 degrees, 0% chance of rain

Officials: TBD

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Maine: Anthony Iliano, Kye Pressley.

Series: Boston College leads 7-3

Current streak: Boston College won seven

Last Meeting: Sept. 17, 2022, in Chestnut Hill, Boston College won 38-17

How to Watch Maine at Boston College:

TV: ACCNX (Play-by-Play: Cooper Boardman, Analyst: Craig Haubert)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Play-by-Play: Jon Meterparel, Analyst: Pete Cronan, Sideline Reporter: Scott Mutryn)

SiriusXM: 123 or 248

Betting Odds for Maine at Boston College:

Spread: Boston College -38.5

Over/Under: 54.5 points

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Maine at Boston College:

Check out the three storylines Boston College Eagles On SI's Graham Dietz is watching in Boston College's Week 3 matchup with Maine.

Did you see Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien's latest injury update earlier in the week? Check it out here.

Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie talked about staying grounded after the team's win over Rutgers during BC's final game week press conference on Thursday.

Depth Chart: Maine at Boston College:

Boston College Offense: QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola

RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray, Mekhi Dodd

WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Reed Swanson or Landon Wright

WR: Javarius Green, Jackson Wade

WR: Dawson Pough, Jaedn Skeete, Nedrick Boldin Jr.

TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough or Danny Edgehille or Bryce Lewis

LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau or Trevon Humphrey, Pape Abdoulaye Sy

LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively

C: Michael Crounse or DJ Williams

RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson

RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson

Boston College Defense: DE: Kris Jones, E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo

DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin, Gavin Neil

DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto

DE: Demetrius Ballard, Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate, Demeterius Thompson

LB: Anthony Palano, Justin Medlock

LB: Zacari Thomas, Kemori Dixon, Griffin Collins

NB: KP Price, Charlie Comella, Cameron Martinez

CB: Ashton Cunningham or Syair Torrence, Njita Sinkala

CB: Max Tucker or Charlie Comella, Marcelous Townsend or Michael Mankaka

S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green

S: Carter Davis, Da’Jon Green or Kameron Howard

Boston College Special Teams: LS: Cooper Crook or John Owens

P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

P Return: Cameron Martinez or Charlie Comella, Javarius Green

KO Return: T.J. Green or Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.

Maine:

Maine Athletics

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