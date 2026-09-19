Maine at Boston College: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College (1-1) is looking to tie its win total from last year on Saturday afternoon as it takes on the Maine Black Bears (1-2, 1-0 CAA) at Alumni Stadium for the second of a three-game home stand.
The Eagles are coming off a 28-21 victory over Rutgers to pick up their first win of the year. To open the season, Boston College suffered a 34-15 road loss to Cincinnati on Sept. 5.
On the other hand, the Black Bears are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. After winning its season opener against Towson 21-18 on Aug. 27, the team has lost two straight at the hands of App State 55-3 on Sept. 5 and Merrimack 23-14 on Sept. 12.
Boston College heads into the series with the all-time advantage 7-3 and has won the last seven matchups.
Maine at Boston College Scoring, Breakdown:
This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest score updates.
Latest Injury News from Maine at Boston College:
This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury news.
Maine at Boston College Game Information:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears
When: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Weather: Partly Cloudy, 62 degrees, 0% chance of rain
Officials: TBD
Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Maine: Anthony Iliano, Kye Pressley.
Series: Boston College leads 7-3
Current streak: Boston College won seven
Last Meeting: Sept. 17, 2022, in Chestnut Hill, Boston College won 38-17
How to Watch Maine at Boston College:
TV: ACCNX (Play-by-Play: Cooper Boardman, Analyst: Craig Haubert)
Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Play-by-Play: Jon Meterparel, Analyst: Pete Cronan, Sideline Reporter: Scott Mutryn)
SiriusXM: 123 or 248
Betting Odds for Maine at Boston College:
Spread: Boston College -38.5
Over/Under: 54.5 points
Source: DraftKings
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Maine at Boston College:
- Check out the three storylines Boston College Eagles On SI's Graham Dietz is watching in Boston College's Week 3 matchup with Maine.
- Did you see Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien's latest injury update earlier in the week? Check it out here.
- Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie talked about staying grounded after the team's win over Rutgers during BC's final game week press conference on Thursday.
Depth Chart: Maine at Boston College:
Boston College Offense:
QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola
RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray, Mekhi Dodd
WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Reed Swanson or Landon Wright
WR: Javarius Green, Jackson Wade
WR: Dawson Pough, Jaedn Skeete, Nedrick Boldin Jr.
TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough or Danny Edgehille or Bryce Lewis
LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau or Trevon Humphrey, Pape Abdoulaye Sy
LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively
C: Michael Crounse or DJ Williams
RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson
RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson
Boston College Defense:
DE: Kris Jones, E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo
DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin, Gavin Neil
DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto
DE: Demetrius Ballard, Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate, Demeterius Thompson
LB: Anthony Palano, Justin Medlock
LB: Zacari Thomas, Kemori Dixon, Griffin Collins
NB: KP Price, Charlie Comella, Cameron Martinez
CB: Ashton Cunningham or Syair Torrence, Njita Sinkala
CB: Max Tucker or Charlie Comella, Marcelous Townsend or Michael Mankaka
S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green
S: Carter Davis, Da’Jon Green or Kameron Howard
Boston College Special Teams:
LS: Cooper Crook or John Owens
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
P Return: Cameron Martinez or Charlie Comella, Javarius Green
KO Return: T.J. Green or Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.
Maine:
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1