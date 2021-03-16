Max Roberts Meets With Multiple NFL Teams

Boston College defensive lineman Max Roberts reportedly met with multiple teams at the Aloha Bowl according to The Draft Network.

Roberts came to Boston College after playing for Maine and Fordham, was immediately effective leading the Eagles with 22 tackles along with 4.5 sacks. He was more of a situational defensive end, playing in mostly pass situations, and showed a quick burst and good speed getting after the quarterback.

The transfer came up with some big plays throughout the season. Against Pitt he, along with linebacker Max Richardson sacked Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett to force a very long field goal to tie the game. Place kicker Alex Kessman hit the 56 yard field goal, but it was a big play for the Eagles in the moment.

There are four Eagles in the NFL Draft this upcoming season. Roberts, linebackers Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie, and tight end Hunter Long. Boston College will be holding their Pro Day on March 26 in Chestnut Hill, an event all four players are planning on attending.

