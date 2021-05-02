Defensive Lineman Max Roberts Reportedly Signs With Los Angeles Rams

Boston College defensive lineman has reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams per The Draft Network. Roberts went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft over the weekend.

Roberts was an older player for Boston College, who already had finished four seasons before he hit Chestnut Hill. He started with three seasons at Fordham, then transferred to Maine, and then unexpectedly transferred to BC in the middle of the season.

Roberts was immediately effective leading the Eagles with 22 tackles along with 4.5 sacks. He was more of a situational defensive end, playing in mostly pass situations, and showed a quick burst and good speed getting after the quarterback.

Roberts came up with some big plays throughout the season. Against Pitt he, along with linebacker Max Richardson sacked Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett to force a very long field goal to tie the game. Alex Kessman hit the 56 yard field goal, but it was a big play for the Eagles.

Most scouting reports say that Roberts has excellent athleticism and good size, but would be a project at the NFL level. He needs work on technique and building his arsenal for going after the quarterback.

You May Also Enjoy:

Max Richardson signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Isaiah McDuffie Drafted in Sixth Round by Green Bay Packers

Hunter Long Drafted in Third Round by Miami Dolphins

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here