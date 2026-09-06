Mental Mistakes and Poor Preparation Doom Boston College Football in Opener

After a season of disappointment and low external expectations entering 2026, Bill O’Brien had plenty of bulletin board material and both spring and fall camp to prepare Boston College football for its 2026 season opener against Cincinnati.

That hope didn’t even last until halftime before the collective thoughts turned to if 2026 would just be a repeat of 2025.

The biggest disappointment is not that Cincinnati was the better, more talented football team on the field — they were, but not by 19 points.

It was the mental mistakes that BC made in every facet of the game, the clearest example being the accumulation of pre-snap penalties in crucial spots, including four false starts that stalled offensive momentum, a delay of game on fourth down, and an encroachment that turned a third and medium into third and short for the opponent.

The Eagles also needed to burn a pair of timeouts in the first quarter, and one at the end of the second, after not being ready in the final seconds of the play clock.

In addition to the procedural issues, lack of preparation of backups in key positions factored in late.

After Michael Crounse exited the game in the third quarter, redshirt freshman DJ Williams took over at center for the remainder of the contest. In just the second play after entering, Williams appeared to snap the ball on the wrong count, firing it both high and wide of quarterback Mason McKenzie, who had to race back twenty yards to scoop up the errant snap and fling it out of bounds, narrowly avoiding disaster.

It was not an isolated issue for Williams, who struggled throughout the fourth with consistency and hampered BC's comeback attempt. While a portion of the fault always falls on the shoulders of the player on the field, an inexperienced Williams came in unprepared and seemingly a bit shaken in his second appearance for the Eagles.

A sizable portion of the blame falls on the coaching staff that had a player at a vital position on the field in a spot he was not quite ready to handle.

Whether it's handling the roster construction better and ensuring there is proper depth, or giving enough reps to the second unit, a single injury cannot debilitate a unit the way one did in the opener.

On the defensive side of the ball, O’Brien did not shy away from the most glaring flaw of last season — missed tackles.

Following the loss, the skipper talked about potential adjustments to practice during his postgame media availability, finishing his statement by claiming that maybe they have to try tackling a little bit differently during the week. It raises questions about if the players are being put in the best position to execute this quintessential element of the game come game day, because it has surely not seemed that way.

Special teams were also not exempt from the miscues.

The turning point of the first half came on a fake punt when Malachi Henry, lined up in the personal protector position, took the snap and found punter Max Fletcher in the flats without an Eagle within ten yards of him for an easy first down.

The Bearcats marched the rest of the way with ease before JV Gibson hauled in a touchdown catch from JC French IV to give Cincinnati a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter. The Eagles' defense, who had stood toe-to-toe with the opposition until that point, began to wither after that drive, as both its offense and special-teams units were unable to keep them off the field for long.

Later, special-teams mistakes reared their head again as the Eagles were set to get the football back in promising field position, down just two scores, with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter.

But return man Charlie Comella opted to let a punt bounce near the BC 35-yard line instead of fielding it, watching the 70-yard bomb from Fletcher roll all the way down to the two-yard line to flip field position and stall the momentum the Eagles had started to build.

For a coach heralded as an offensive mastermind when he was hired, orchestrating an offense that failed to score for 41 minutes to open the season against a team picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12 is inexcusable.

Following the game, O’Brien fell back on his standard refrain to shield his players.

"The whole thing's on me," he said. "You know, we gotta coach a lot better.”

At some point, it's not just a throwaway answer to divert negative attention — it starts to partially be the truth. After taking the blame for the majority of last season and to open this season, maybe that’s exactly where it should fall.

O’Brien and Boston College will get a chance to prove true the old adage that a football team improves the most between game one and game two, but if the Eagles come out looking flat and unprepared at home against another team desperate to get in the win column, serious questions will start to be asked, and the temperature under the coach’s seat may tick up a few degrees.

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