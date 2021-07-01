Name, Image and Likeness Arrives in College Sports

On Wednesday, the NCAA finally approved the Name, Image and Likeness Policy, allowing players to be finally be paid. After years of making it illegal, the NCAA made their policy after the Supreme Court ruled that it is unconstitutional for college athletes to be prohibited from earning money. Now these seem athletes, can go out and try to market themselves, and in the process make money.

In the first hours of the news, the deals have already begun to roll in. Yesterday, Nebraska announced that the first 100 athletes, regardless of what sport they played would get their first endorsement from Runza, a local fast food restaurant. At 12:01am, Bo Nix, quarterback of Auburn was on Instagram advertising for Milo's sweet tea. And the biggest of all, D'Eriq King, quarterback of Miami, is reportedly signing a $20,000 deal with College Hunks.

This is going to be the new norm. While Boston College players look for opportunities, either through the newly announced SOAR program, or on their own, expect to see more athletes on Twitter looking for a way to profit.

The new legislation is in the interim until federal legislation is passed. But that may take some time, as politics could hold up the passing of any bill. Ironically, Tommy Tuberville, a former coach and now senator from Alabama is against NIL legislation "He worries players might be enticed to go to bigger schools where they can make more money, and involving agents/lawyers/etc," said Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis.

"This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a press release. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment—both legal and legislative—prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

Stay tuned folks, this is going to be a developing story that will have many moving parts. BC Bulletin will be providing updates throughout the day.

