Locked on Boston College: Future NFL Drafts Picks in Chestnut Hill

On Friday's edition of Locked on Boston College we looked at ahead to the NFL Draft. Not this year's events, but drafts that are coming in the future. Who on the BC roster could have their name called on draft day, and which pair of players could be first round draft picks? Hear our thoughts on the draft attractiveness of some of the players on the roster.

Also, it was National Beer Day on Wednesday and we look at the offerings at Alumni Stadium. It was only just a few years ago that BC was allowed to serve beer at games, we look at some of the local breweries we would like to see offered at Boston College football and hockey/basketball games. Hear our top five breweries on the show.

In our news segment we preview Boston College and NC State baseball. It's a huge series for the Eagles as they need to win at least two to improve their standing in the ACC. Can they do it? Listen below.

