Locked on Boston College: No More Youth Excuses

Today's episode jumps into spring football again and talks about some of the comments from defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu

On Friday's episode of Locked on Boston College we discuss defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu's press conference on Thursday. The young coach talked about the defense and where it currently stands after the departure of linebackers Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie. Hear what he had to say about the depth on the team, the true meaning of "For the Team" and what roles the graduate transfers could play in the defense this year.

Secondly, we wrap up our spring practice previews by looking at the special teams. A group that grew leaps and bounds under new special teams coordinator Matt Thurin, consistency will be the name of the game in 2021. Grant Carlson, Aaron Boumerhi, and Travis Levy all return. We look at some of the younger positional players who could battle for a spot on the two deep.

Finally, men's hockey will not face Notre Dame this weekend as the Fighting Irish withdrew from the NCAA tournament due to COVID-19 concerns. Hear our thoughts on that as well.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro