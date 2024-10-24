Players to Watch in Boston College Football's Matchup Against Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC) football returns to Alumni Stadium to take on the Louisville Cardianls (4-3, 2-2 ACC) on Friday night for homecoming.
The contest is crucial for both teams. The Eagles are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and push momentum back into their favor as the hardest part of their schedule looms ahead while the Cardinals are looking to get back into
Below are three players to watch for each team ahead of the matchup.
Louisville
QB Tyler Shough
Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough has been the leader in Louisville’s explosive offense. So far this season, the redshirt senior is 147-of-234 for 2,016 yards, 18 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Shough is a veteran in college football and has had previous stints with Oregon and Texas Tech. In the conference, Shough ranks No. 3 in passing yards and No. 5 in total offense while nationally, he is tied for seventh in passing touchdowns and No. 11 in passing yards.
WR Ja’Corey Brooks
Cardinals wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks is arguably one of the best receivers in the nation. Since his transfer to Louisville from Alabama in December of 2023, the Bradenton, Fla., has been a force. Through seven games this season, Brooks has caught 36 receptions for 679 yards and eight touchdowns. In the ACC, he leads in receiving touchdowns and average yards per catch (18.9), has the second-most yards, and the sixth-most receptions. He is climbing the national rankings as well as he is No. 11 in receiving yards, tied for third in receiving touchdowns, and 12th in receiving yards per game (97.0).
RB Isaac Brown
Louisville running back Isaac Brown has been impactful to the team’s success. So far this season, he has tallied 68 rush attempts for 564 yards and four touchdowns. In the conference, he leads in average yards per carry (8.3), is tied for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns, and ranks seventh in rushing yards while nationally he ranks No. 44 in rushing yards.
Boston College
QB Thomas Castellanos
Eagles quarterback Thomas Catellanos will play a significant part in the contest on Friday night. Overall, Castellanos has had a successful junior campaign so far, going 84-of-126 for 1,188 yards, 14 touchdowns, four interceptions, 73 rush attempts, 161 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown, however has struggled in recent weeks specifically with turning the ball over. In the past two games, Castellanos has lost three fumbles and thrown a pair of interceptions. Although he still ranks No. 5 in the nation in passing efficiency, how and if he can get over his turnover struggles will be a big factor in the outcome of the game.
DE Donovan Ezeiruaku
Boston College’s defense has been a huge part of the Eagles success this season. However, injuries have weakened the Eagles defensive depth with starting cornerback Amari Jackson out for the season with a torn ACL and linebacker Kam Arnold being day-to-day and questionable for Friday night’s game. Due to that, the urgency to get off the field and make big plays is crucial for the group and there’s no one better fit for the job than defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. So far this season, Ezeiruaku has tallied 49 total tackles (26 solo and 23 assisted), 12 tackles for loss for 64 yards, nine sacks for 57 yards, six quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. Since his 14 tackle outing against Western Kentucky on Sept 28, the senior’s stats have started to fall and is due up to have another big game.
DB Cameron Martinez
Eagles defensive back Cameron Martinez is coming off his best game of the season in Boston College’s 42-21 loss against Virginia Tech where he tallied seven total tackles (five solo and two assisted), two tackles for loss for 12 yards, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one interception. With multiple injuries on the Eagles defense, players are going to have to step up to make plays and Martinez is expected to be one of those guys.
