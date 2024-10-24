Preview: Boston College Returns to Alumni Stadium to Face Louisville For Homecoming
After nearly a month away, the Boston College Eagles football team returns to Alumni Stadium to take on the Louisville Cardinals for homecoming on Friday night.
The matchup marks a crucial point in the Eagles season as they are looking to push momentum back into their favor after a two-game losing streak and the difficult portion of the conference schedule looming ahead.
Although undefeated at home, pulling out a victory against the Cardinals will be easier said than done.
The Cardinals have an explosive offense which propelled them into the AP Poll for five consecutive weeks this season.
In the ACC, they are tied for the third-most touchdowns (34), fourth-most points (262), and fifth-most average points per game (37.4). Nationally, they rank No. 18 in total offense.
The two main parts to Louisville’s offensive success is quarterback Tyler Shough and wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks.
Shough is a veteran quarterback, who has also had stints at Oregon and Texas Tech. Currently, he is 147-of-234 for 2,016 yards, 18 touchdowns, and three interceptions. In the conference, Shough ranks No. 3 in passing yards and No. 5 in total offense while nationally, he is tied for seventh in passing touchdowns and No. 11 in passing yards.
Brooks has been a force in college football since his transfer to Louisville from Alabama in December of 2023. So far this season, Brooks leads the conference in receiving touchdowns (eight) and average yards per catch (18.9), has the second-most yards (679), and the sixth-most receptions (36). He is climbing the national rankings as well as he is No. 11 in receiving yards (679), tied for third in receiving touchdowns, and 12th in receiving yards per game (97.0).
Louisville’s defense is a little more of a weak point. The group ranks No. 10 in sacks, No. 17 in interceptions, No. 8 in forced fumbles, and No. 6 in fumbles recovered. Nationally, the team ranks No. 72 in total defense and No. 70 in scoring defense. In total, the Cardinals defense has given up at least 30 points in three of its seven games.
The two programs have met a total of 16 times in their histories with Louisville holding the 9-7 advantage in the all-time series. The last time the pair met was a regular season game on Sept. 23, 2023. The Cardinals won 56-28. Since 2018, the teams have traded wins each season.
The Eagles and Cardinals kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, while the radio broadcast will be on WEEI 97.3 FM.
