Players to Watch in Boston College’s Game Against Western Kentucky
The Boston College Eagles (3-1, 1-0 ACC) football team is looking to end its non-conference slate on a positive note as it takes on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1, 1-0 CUSA) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.
Last week, the Eagles battled back from behind to defeat the Michigan State Spartans 23-19. During the contest, multiple players had season-best performances and as a whole, gave fans a lot to look forward to as the season progresses.
Below are three players to watch in the upcoming matchup.
Turbo Richard
Richard has had an impressive start to his freshman campaign. So far this season, he has tallied 30 rush attempts for 151 yards and a touchdown. Richard was used as the No. 2 running back in the Eagles win over Michigan State last weekend while Treshaun Ward started in place of Kye Robichaux. Richard had ten rush attempts for 46 yards and a touchdown. With the availability of Robichaux still undetermined and the magnitude that the run game plays in Boston College’s success, Richard might have an opportunity to have another big performance.
Carter Davis
Davis is coming off one of his best performances of the season so far. In the Eagles game against the Spartans, the freshman tallied five total tackles (four solo and one assisted), one forced fumble and one interception. He currently leads the team in solo tackles (16) and total tackles (22). As a player that is constantly improving week-by-week, Davis should have another big game against the Hilltoppers.
Lewis Bond
Bond is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season. On Saturday, he tallied six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown, a 42-yard pass that put the Eagles up by four with 1:28 to go in the game. The score would eventually be the game-winner after an interception on the Spartans final possession sealed the win. If Bond continues to move in this trajectory, he will be a huge part of the Eagles pass game.