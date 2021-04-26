FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Locked on Boston College: Spring Game Recap & Analysis

Our daily Boston College podcast dives into the spring game and discusses some of the big talking points of the game.
On today's episode of Locked on Boston College we discuss the Jay McGillis Spring Game which was held at Alumni Stadium on Saturday. Hear about the game itself, and why the score really didn't matter, but was still big for the program. Get the details on the game itself, and how it was a different game for a number of reasons.

We look at the position groups that we had questions on, what did we learn, what new revelations came out of the scrimmage, and where are their still concerns. Make sure to hear our thoughts on the offensive line, defensive line, and wide receivers. 

Also we look at individual players and what their performance says about their possible role come the fall. Which players are names you will want to know more about? Hear all about it on today's podcast. 

Also we look at individual players and what their performance says about their possible role come the fall. Which players are names you will want to know more about? Hear all about it on today's podcast.

