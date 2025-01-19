BC Bulletin

Ravens Reveal Game Status for Former Boston College WR Zay Flowers vs Bills

The former Eagle was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report.

Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will miss the Ravens Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. 

His status was officially announced in the Ravens’ inactives report that was released prior to kickoff.

Earlier in the day, NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport shared on the broadcast that it was more likely for the 24-year-old to come back next week, assuming Baltimore can pull off the road win tonight. 

“My understanding though [is] he had a really positive workout on Friday and I am told the team is hopeful that he’ll be able to get out there next week if the Ravens advance,” said Rapoport. “Expect him to get at least one more medical opinion additionally from what he has now, but things are looking up for Zay Flowers for next week.” 

On Friday, Flowers was one of two Ravens listed on the injury report and his status was doubtful. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, according to the report.

After practice, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh shared that there was a possibility he could take the field this weekend. 

“I think he’ll have a chance,” said Harbaugh. 

Flowers exited Baltimore’s Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter with a knee injury after completing a 12-yard reception. 

The following week, Harbaugh confirmed it was not a season-ending injury and his status was day-to-day. 

This season, Flowers has had a standout year as he has tallied 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. 

